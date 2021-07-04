AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after buying an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

