Barclays PLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

