AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,700 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

