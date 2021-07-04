Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $82.45 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.