Citigroup Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.