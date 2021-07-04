Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,496 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of TNDM opened at $98.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

