iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $80.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

