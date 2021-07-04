Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $237,000 Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

