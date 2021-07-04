Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. FIL Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TEL stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

