First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $47.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

