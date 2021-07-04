First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $173,000 Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NYSE DM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.