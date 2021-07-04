CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,120 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

NYSE MPC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.