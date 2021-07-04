CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 27,362 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 392.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

