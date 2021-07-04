Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

UNPRF stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

