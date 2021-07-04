GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 28.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.