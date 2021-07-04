O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 849.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after purchasing an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.23. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

