Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $174,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,130,000 after purchasing an additional 173,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $253.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $186.16 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.