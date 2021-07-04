Quantbot Technologies LP Has $187,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

