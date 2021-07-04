7,222 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $40,076,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.26 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

