Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 15,239 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 2,079.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,510,096 shares of company stock valued at $189,948,944 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

