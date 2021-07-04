CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.22. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

