CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,438 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $43.03 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.