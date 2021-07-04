CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

