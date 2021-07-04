CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $253,400,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,401.15 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $811.97 and a 1-year high of $1,403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,309.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

