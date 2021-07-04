1,336 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

