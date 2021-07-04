Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

