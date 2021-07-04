First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 167 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

