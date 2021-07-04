First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 7,183 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7,625.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

