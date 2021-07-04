First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $181,000 Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of CR stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

