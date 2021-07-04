Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

