6,744 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,098,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

