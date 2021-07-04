Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $151.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

