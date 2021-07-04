iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.31 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.22.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

