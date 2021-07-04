Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last ninety days.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

