Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

XRAY opened at $63.89 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

