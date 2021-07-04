Analyzing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 77.06%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than PhoneX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.76 -$1.94 million N/A N/A PhoneX $67.72 million 0.31 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PhoneX.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats PhoneX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.