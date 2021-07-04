Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $39.97 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

