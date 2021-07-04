Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Insperity worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 31.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Insperity by 309.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

