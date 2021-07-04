Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $11.49 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 151,391 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

