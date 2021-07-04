UBS Group AG Buys 2,689 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $50.86 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.