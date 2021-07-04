Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

