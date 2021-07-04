Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

