Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $14.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
CRARY stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.
About Crédit Agricole
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
