Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $14.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CRARY stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

