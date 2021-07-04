Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Grows By 50.6%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNY opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

