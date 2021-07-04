China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.59. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 58,741 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China XD Plastics stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 46,813.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,831 shares during the period. China XD Plastics accounts for approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of China XD Plastics worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

