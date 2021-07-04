iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 49.4% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL opened at $29.53 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.