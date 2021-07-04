Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DENR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16. Discovery Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

