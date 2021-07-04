Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.31. Identiv shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 140,012 shares.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

