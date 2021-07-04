Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.99. Finning International shares last traded at C$32.23, with a volume of 176,860 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.21.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,644 shares of company stock valued at $454,657.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

