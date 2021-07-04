Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 167,714 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22. The firm has a market cap of C$704.98 million and a PE ratio of 71.67.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

